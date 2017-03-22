There is, supposedly, tennis being played at the Miami Open today. However, all the footage I’ve seen from the tournament indicates that some sort of benevolent reptile takeover is going down.



Advertisement

Meet this little iguana, a rogue who joined in on a game between Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely. Despite the best efforts of the grounds crew, the lizard guy could not be corralled for a good two minutes.

Vesely was scared of the iguana and had to be urged by a linesman to continue playing while the beast was loose. Haas was pretty chill with his new green friend and snapped a pic.

Did you know? Iguanas have fucked up horror claws.



Now you do.