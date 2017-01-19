Romanian basketball player Robert Bobroczkyi, who was 7-foot-6 and 184 pounds at last check in 2015, is now 7-foot-7 and 190 pounds. The Italian pasta strategy does not appear to have filled him out.

The 16-year-old Bobroczkyi, who’s taller than any current NBA player, saw some minutes and towered over his teammates in SPIRE Institute’s varsity game last week. MaxPreps has a few highlights, including Bobroczkyi’s effort on the tipoff:

After the game, Bobroczkyi sounded ready to eat more:

“I’m eating 4,000 calories per day and want to weigh between 220-230 pounds by the end of this season. I’m also working on my speed, mobility and every part of my game.”

