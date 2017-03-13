Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was spotted at a St. Patrick’s Day shindig Saturday in Dallas; he was also seen pulling down a woman’s shirt to show her breast to the soused public.

TMZ had the video and talked to someone in Elliott’s camp who said Elliott and the woman were actually friends:

We spoke with Elliott’s rep who told us the woman wasn’t upset ... and actually hung out with Zeke and a group of friends after the parade ended.

