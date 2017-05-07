Photo Credit: Chris O’Meara/AP

Ezequiel Carrera hit a home run yesterday. He just doesn’t know if it was out of the park.

In the first inning of yesterday’s game against the Rays, the Blue Jays left fielder hit one to right that bounced back into the outfield—the question is whether it was bouncing from the first row of the stands or simply the top of the wall. The Tampa outfielders clearly thought it had reached the stands, casually letting the ball bounce back. Carrera clearly thought it had not, racing all the way around. The umpires never made a home run call, so there was no clarification on the field:

The final result will have to wait. The official MLB play-by-play listed it as an inside-the-park home run, while the game’s official scorer used video replay to rule that it had left the park. According to the Rays, the ultimate decision lies with the Elias Sports Bureau—and they won’t be announcing anything until the work week starts on Monday. In the meantime, a home run’s a home run.