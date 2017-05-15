Photo credit: Gabriel Rossi/STF/Getty

Ezequiel Lavezzi, currently making ungodly sums of money playing in China, has a history of revealing too much of himself in photos. He has posed with his butt cheeks out. He has posed with a naked vagina. Adding to the collection is this photo, in which he bares his racial insensitivity for all to see:



Lavezzi released a statement Sunday in which he explained how the photo came about, and apologized for its offensive nature:

“Per the request of the Chinese Super League, we took the official photos for the season,” he said in a statement issued on Sunday. “We were given instructions by the official photographer and I was trying to make some interesting photos by making some funny faces, which would be used afterwards for entertainment purposes. “I had no intention of insulting the Chinese people and did not do it with any bad intentions,” the 32-year-old added. “I’m very happy to be here as part of the Hebei club. I have had great time here with my team mates and it has been a great journey. Every Chinese person around me is friendly and I love my life here. “I deeply apologise if this photo has offended the Chinese public and fans. I will be more careful in the future.”

Maybe just stick with a simple smile from now on.

