According to a statement released by the Cubs and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, a Cubs fan died after falling over a railing at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.



The Chicago Tribune reports that the man, 42-year-old Richard Garrity, was leaving the park at around 11:00 p.m. after Tuesday night’s game when he fell and hit his head. He was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Tribune, Garrity was at the game with his wife and some work colleagues, although details of how exactly he fell are not known. His wife was reportedly not with him when he fell.

