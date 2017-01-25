We already knew that Tom Brady relaxes like a fancy dog and eats like a fancy dog. Now, thanks to ESPN, we know that he loves to play like a fancy dog, too:



Tom Brady is addicted to playing catch. Ask any of his friends or teammates and they will testify to this. He loves playing catch the way some people love fly-fishing. It’s a physical act that feels, at times, almost spiritual. He’s not a snob about it. He’ll happily play catch with his wife, his kids, his friends, with Hall of Fame receivers or with journeyman dreamers who barely sniffed the NFL.

Who’s a good fancy dog? Tom Brady is! That’s right! Who wants the ball? Tom Brady wants the ball? Go get the ball, boy! Go get it!



h/t Hayden