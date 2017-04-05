FC Dallas trailed Liga MX club Pachuca 2-1 in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal on Tuesday night, but with the score tied 3-3 on aggregate and 1-1 on away goals in its final minute, it looked destined for extra time.

That is until FC Dallas gave up this silly, hideous goal in the match’s final moments.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Chris Seitz looked like he was expecting Pachuca’s Víctor Guzman to get on the end of Hirving Lozano’s ball lofted into the box. Instead it bounced by Guzman and the Dallas defender untouched and then past Seitz right into the net.

Dallas had the chance to join Real Salt Lake and Montreal Impact as just the third MLS club to make the CCL final, but they fell short thanks to the howler. MLS took the L hard.