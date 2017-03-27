Fearless Goalkeeper Stares Down Four-On-One Attack, Comes Up With Heroic SaveBilly HaisleyToday 2:54pmFiled to: goalkeepershighlight reellowlight reelhowlersriver platebelgranosoccerscreamer393EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkArgentine club Belgrano’s keeper probably should’ve been terrified with four River Plate players bearing down on him with no help in sight, but instead he went all “NAH FUCK THAT” and stood up brave and tall and psyched out the attackers, somehow saving a goal and earning the glory. AdvertisementRight as the commentator hits about his fifth “o” in what he no doubt expected to be a long “Goooooool” cry, the keeper charges down the River shot as it rolls toward the goal line and flings it away just in time. Belgrano still lost 2-1, but the keeper still went home a winner.Recommended Stories Keeper Gets Way Too Mad About Giving Up Goal Teenaged Korean Goalkeeper Is God-Awful At Pretending To Try To Stop This GoalKeeper Thinks He's Ronaldinho Or Some Shit, Gives Up A Goal While Juggling BallBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply39 repliesLeave a reply