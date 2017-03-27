Argentine club Belgrano’s keeper probably should’ve been terrified with four River Plate players bearing down on him with no help in sight, but instead he went all “NAH FUCK THAT” and stood up brave and tall and psyched out the attackers, somehow saving a goal and earning the glory.

Right as the commentator hits about his fifth “o” in what he no doubt expected to be a long “Goooooool” cry, the keeper charges down the River shot as it rolls toward the goal line and flings it away just in time. Belgrano still lost 2-1, but the keeper still went home a winner.