FC Dallas took down Pachuca (current club of the USMNT’s Omar Gonzalez) in the CONCACAF Champions League tonight, 2-1. The difference in the match? Kellyn Acosta’s inch-perfect free kick in the 57th minute.



The 21-year-old midfielder/fullback received a call up to the next round of World Cup qualifiers, and even though he’s received just one cap, Bruce Arena might want to use him. There’s precious little youth on this roster, and precious few dudes who can hit a free kick like this.