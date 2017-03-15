Feisty Young USMNT Player Kellyn Acosta Nailed A Gorgeous Free KickPatrick Redford12 minutes agoFiled to: kellyn acostahighlight reelfc dallasgolazosusmntconcacaf2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink FC Dallas took down Pachuca (current club of the USMNT’s Omar Gonzalez) in the CONCACAF Champions League tonight, 2-1. The difference in the match? Kellyn Acosta’s inch-perfect free kick in the 57th minute.The 21-year-old midfielder/fullback received a call up to the next round of World Cup qualifiers, and even though he’s received just one cap, Bruce Arena might want to use him. There’s precious little youth on this roster, and precious few dudes who can hit a free kick like this.Recommended StoriesU.S. Soccer Youngster Wallops In The Goal Of A LifetimeAmerican Wonderteen Christian Pulisic Stomped All Over BenficaHonestly I Hope Most Of The Young USMNTers Suck Because I Hate Their NamesPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply2 repliesLeave a reply