Late on in today’s Atlético Madrid-Deportivo match, Fernando Torres clashed with a Deportivo player while going up for a header, and fell face first onto the ground, apparently unconscious. The way Torres fell itself is nasty, but it’s the distraught reaction of the players who saw the injury up close that makes the situation look so scary.

Immediately after seeing Torres slam to the ground, a couple teammates rushed to his aid, seemingly trying to pry his mouth open. The video isn’t clear on exactly what the players saw when up close to the prone Torres, as eventually his body is swarmed by Atlético and Deportivo players alike, who wave wildly for the medics to come onto the field. The medics do make it out there and take Torres off on a stretcher, where he has been taken to a local hospital.



Atlético Madrid have tweeted a statement saying that Torres has made it to the hospital and been diagnosed with a “traumatic brain injury,” and that he’ll stay overnight there to be monitored.

[Update: 5:01 p.m.] Teammate Filipe Luís said after the game that the team had received “good news” regarding Torres. And reports from the hospital confirm that the forward did lose consciousness on the pitch but has since regained consciousness and is stable.

