Photo Credit: Steve Dykes/AP

It’s been reported for months that Festus Ezeli would need season-ending knee surgery, but until yesterday, no date had been set or details announced. Now, the situation and timeline are clearer—Ezeli will undergo an unconventional procedure requiring a cadaver donor, and he’s spent the last several months waiting to find one who would be a match for his 6-foot-11 frame.

Advertisement

The Portland Trail Blazers center will be the first publicly-documented example of an NBA player undergoing surgery involving a cadaver donor, per Chris Haynes of ESPN.

Haynes notes that Ezeli’s procedure will be similar to the one that quarterback Carson Palmer had after tearing both his ACL and MCL in 2006. Palmer received a ligament from a woman killed by a drunk driver and was back on the field five months after surgery. It is not clear how long Ezeli’s recovery might take, but it reportedly could be up to one year for the big man, who has needed surgery on both knees since making his NBA debut in 2012.

Advertisement

Ezeli signed a two-year contract with Portland this summer but has not yet been able to play in a game for the team. He will have the surgery next week, and this will be the second full season in his career that he has missed due to knee trouble.