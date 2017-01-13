FIFA Player Concedes Just The Dumbest GoalPatrick RedfordToday 3:32pmFiled to: fifa 17ea sportssoccervideo gamesscreamer352EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Imgur Once I was playing the FIFA 17 demo and I somehow managed to score an own goal while trying to do a goal kick. That self-own pales in comparison to the goalmouth-scrambler conceded by Reddit user redz615 yesterday. Please enjoy the cinematic sendup that this dumb goal truly deserves.Recommended Stories FIFA Games Always Have The Best GlitchesRussian MPs Say FIFA 17 Is "Gay Propaganda" FIFA 17 Glitches Are Even Better In Real LifePatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply35 repliesLeave a reply