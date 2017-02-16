Westminster College and Geneva College of the D-III Presidents’ Athletic Conference have a longstanding rivalry. The two small Pennsylvania schools played each other in a basketball doubleheader tonight, and Westminster won both the men’s and women’s games.



Towards the end of the men’s game, tempers flared and two players got into bit of fight. Westminster guard Jason Pilarski tossed Geneva forward Jimmy Leichliter to the deck after a made basket, then Leichliter got back up and slammed Pilarski to the deck. At one point, an announcer notes that he’s seen several fights between Westminster and Geneva players in many sports. It takes place near the 1:43:00 in this video.

GIF

Neither Westminster nor Geneva mentioned the fight in their official recaps, but three players were ejected following the scuffle.

h/t Johnny