Football Prospect Announces College Decision With Glorious, Special Effects-Heavy VideoBilly HaisleyToday 11:14amFiled to: recruitinghigh school footballcollege footballtahj ricewaggenerduke blue devilsncaa758EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Tahj Rice, a four-star defensive lineman prospect from Kentucky, has refused the traditional hat-donning ceremony when announcing which college he’ll be taking his talents in the fall, and instead has made his decision known in much more imaginative fashion. Advertisement Behold the announcement video Rice released today, a superhero/Dragon Ball Z-esque narrative featuring a damsel in distress, multiple fatal energy blasts, and somewhere in there the reveal that Rice will be going to Duke:That didn’t really make any sense but it was great anyway.[Courier-Journal] Advertisement h/t JustinRecommended StoriesFour-Star Recruit Decommits From Oklahoma Because Of Racist Frat VideoFour-Star Prospect Has Enough Recruiting Letters To Bathe InThe Legacy Of The Decision: Everyone Is Taking His Talents SomewhereBilly Haisleybilly@deadspin.com@billyhaisleyWriterReply75 repliesLeave a reply