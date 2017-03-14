GIF

Tahj Rice, a four-star defensive lineman prospect from Kentucky, has refused the traditional hat-donning ceremony when announcing which college he’ll be taking his talents in the fall, and instead has made his decision known in much more imaginative fashion.

Advertisement

Behold the announcement video Rice released today, a superhero/Dragon Ball Z-esque narrative featuring a damsel in distress, multiple fatal energy blasts, and somewhere in there the reveal that Rice will be going to Duke:

That didn’t really make any sense but it was great anyway.

[Courier-Journal]



Advertisement

h/t Justin