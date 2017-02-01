National Signing Day brings out the stunts, and Levi Jones of Austin, Texas, had one of his own. The linebacker prospect announced his commitment to USC today with a performance that disappointed both Florida and Florida State fans. That’s something everyone can enjoy.

The crowd’s reaction once the Gators shirt comes off is excellent:

What’s really impressive about Jones’s setup is that he was able to remove two shirts without getting his head stuck even once.

