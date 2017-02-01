Football Prospect Punks Florida And Florida State Before Picking USCSamer KalafToday 11:57amFiled to: national signing daycollege footballlevi jonesusc trojansncaa82EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink National Signing Day brings out the stunts, and Levi Jones of Austin, Texas, had one of his own. The linebacker prospect announced his commitment to USC today with a performance that disappointed both Florida and Florida State fans. That’s something everyone can enjoy. Advertisement The crowd’s reaction once the Gators shirt comes off is excellent:What’s really impressive about Jones’s setup is that he was able to remove two shirts without getting his head stuck even once.Recommended StoriesBig Boy Jim Harbaugh Makes A Big-Boy SplashLane Kiffin Fires Up FAU Fans By Squinting And MumblingEveryone's Getting Horny Over A Villanova Defensive LinemanSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply82 repliesLeave a reply