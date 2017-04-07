Photo: Carlos Osorio/Getty

The U.S. women’s hockey team extended their run in the 2017 IIHF World Championships last night, trouncing Germany in the semifinals to set up a meeting in the gold medal game tonight against their old rival Canada, who they’ve faced in every final of the event’s 17-year history.

The U.S. have won gold in six of the last seven finals, and they beat Canada 2-0 in group play earlier in this tournament. The Americans poured it on with an 11-0 win over the Germans in the semifinal:

Meanwhile Finland, who have won 12 bronze medals, will once again play for third, against Germany.

