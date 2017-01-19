Photo: Nick Laham/Getty

For the first time, players had a hand in voting for the starters of the NBA All-Star Game, and the NBA released the full results this evening. Of note: they had Isaiah Thomas and Russell Westbrook making it; meanwhile, Quincy Pondexter, Brice Johnson, and a few others who haven’t played at all this year picked up votes, probably from teammates. So clearly they take this about as seriously as the fans do.



