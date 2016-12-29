Photo Credit: Tom Huack/Getty Images

Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards died Thursday at the age of 86 after suffering complications following a broken hip, according to the Provo Daily Herald, which spoke with Edwards’s wife, Patti.

After coaching in high school for eight seasons, Edwards joined BYU as an assistant coach in 1962 and climbed the ladder before claiming the head coaching gig a decade later. While he was at the helm, the Cougars were known for trotting out pass-heavy offenses and 10-win seasons, introducing the NFL to the likes of Jim McMahon and Steve Young.

Edwards captured at least a share of 20 conference titles in his 29 years as head coach. The two-time National Coach of the Year led BYU’s program from 1972-2000, finishing with a 257-101-3 record, good to make him the seventh winningest coach in Division I history. He led the Cougars to the 1984 national championship. Due to some wonky bowl stipulations, BYU downed a 6-5 Michigan team 24-17 in the Holiday Bowl to clinch the title that year. (The Wolverines sucked that season partially because their big boy under center, Jim Harbaugh, broke his arm five games into the season.) Edwards later recruited Ty Detmer, who went on to capture the Heisman Trophy in 1990.

BYU renamed its stadium after Edwards following his retirement in 2000. He is survived by his wife and three children.