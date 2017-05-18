A former security guard who worked Chargers games was caught masturbating near Chargers cheerleaders on the sidelines during a game in December. Both the team and Elite Services, the security company, acknowledged the incident and the guard was fired shortly after.

ABC 10 News reported this evening that the man pleaded guilty to performing a lewd act in public. San Diego prosecutors quietly charged him months ago and recently sentenced him to three years of probation and counseling. He will not have to register as a sex offender and he’s already voluntarily surrendered his security license.

The woman who shot the video apparently tried to speak with Elite Security and the Chargers before she posted it, but didn’t hear back:

Team 10 spoke to the woman who posted the video on her Facebook page after claiming neither the Chargers nor Elite Security returned her calls about the incident. After requesting anonymity, she said she hopes the court-ordered counseling will “give him the help he needs.”

[10 News]