Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty

Former Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson was arrested yesterday in Oregon for trying to break into someone’s house and then removing all of his clothes when police arrived. It is the third time in the past year that he has been arrested while naked.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Wilson was sentenced for the first of those three naked arrests—which seems to be a situation very similar to what happened this weekend. That arrest stemmed from an attempted naked break-in last June that ended with the homeowner shooting him in the abdomen. Wilson was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 days in jail—which he had already served before being sentenced and for which he received credit—and three years of probation. The court noted that Wilson had a drug problem and also required that he be assessed for his substance abuse.

Just four days after receiving that sentence, however, he was arrested again for trying almost the exact same thing. (The second naked arrest occurred in January, when he was found naked outside a stranger’s house but not attempting to break in.)

Advertisement

Wilson played at Stanford and then spent three seasons with the Lions from 2005 to 2007. He is the son of Stanley Wilson, Sr., who was a running back for the Bengals from 1983 to 1988.

[Associated Press]