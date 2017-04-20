Photo Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey has been accused of domestic violence by his former fiancée, Kennedy Summers, who filed a police report in Manhattan Beach, Calif. No charges have been filed. A representative for Manhattan Beach police did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but police spokesman Sgt. Tim Zins told the Associated Press that detectives are investigating the report.

TMZ, which first reported the allegations, said the report discussed “multiple alleged incidents,” including one from 2016, but did not give any other details on what Summers told police. TMZ reported that Summers filed the report on Tuesday, when Withey was in town for Utah’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Withey and Summers, a former Playboy playmate of the year, broke off their engagement last October.



The Jazz issued a statement saying they were aware of the allegations and did not have further comment. When asked about the TMZ report today, Jazz coach Quinn Synder told the Salt Lake Tribune that the team was “researching it” and that he did not yet know if Withey would play tomorrow in Game 3 against the Clippers. Withey has received more playing time than usual in the series so far, after starting center Rudy Gobert was injured in Game 1.

Update (8:30 p.m.): Withey’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, has released a statement saying that the allegations are false. “It is no coincidence that these fabricated claims conveniently come during the middle of the NBA playoffs, or that TMZ and the police department were notified on the same day,” it reads in part.