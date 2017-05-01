Roger Goodell spoke about weed on Mike & Mike on Friday, and surprise: He’s against its use. The NFL commissioner said he didn’t want marijuana usage to be “something that we’ll be held accountable for some years down the road.” According to Goodell, the NFL’s medical advisors “haven’t really said” that allowing medical cannabis use is something the league should consider.
Former Eagles offensive lineman Todd Herremans had something to say about that.
“You would hope that the NFL would not just deny the findings we’ve had with cannabis,” Herremans told Deadspin in an interview Friday. “I’m sure as commissioner he’s probably has a lot on his plate—and the cannabis thing, as of late, has been very prominent. And it’s probably a thorn in his side and probably aggravates him to where he just says ‘You know, right now I don’t see a place for it.’ But if you’re the commissioner you can’t get aggravated by certain topics; you have to look at them all equally, you know.”