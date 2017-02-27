Andrew Peters (right). Photo: Frank Franklin II/AP

Andrew Peters, who had seven points and 650 penalty minutes in six NHL seasons, has been suspended from his youth hockey head coaching duties after he jumped into the mix during a fight involving players Saturday.



A low-quality YouTube video shows Peters coming down from his perch at the 0:22 mark as players from the Buffalo Junior Sabres and Hamilton Junior Bulldogs scrap. Peters shoves or punches a player, who falls to the ice. According to the Associated Press, Peters told team officials “that he slipped while attempting to get one of the Hamilton players away from Buffalo’s bench.”

The Junior Sabres suspended Peters indefinitely after the game, and today on his radio show, he didn’t have much to say:



Buffalo police and the New York State Amateur Hockey Association are both reportedly investigating.

