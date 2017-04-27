Image via YouTube

Former Penn State goaltender and recent ECHL player Matthew Skoff was issued a non-traffic citation by State College police on Apr. 21 for allegedly urinating on two people in the bathroom of a Primanti Bros.

According to the acquired citation, Skoff, 25, “did enter the bathroom at Primanti Bros. and urinated on the leg of two different customers who were waiting or using the restroom.” The Centre Daily Times had reported that Skoff urinated on one person using a urinal, then opened a stall and urinated on another.

Skoff, who was fined a total of $842.50, last played for the ECHL’s Colorado Eagles.



