Take all this with a grain of salt, as it’s secondhand information relayed by a former NFL player who didn’t play for Washington, but here’s a potential explanation of what really went down between the Skins and recently fired GM Scot McCloughan.



This account comes to us from former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson, who played in Seattle when McCloughan was the GM and maintains a good relationship with him. Robinson went on Fox Sports 910, and relayed some things he says McCloughan told him about his firing. From the Richmond-Times Dispatch:

“He knew the players loved him, and he started feeling the hate from Bruce Allen right around, well, he’s been feeling it, but when they didn’t let him speak at the Senior Bowl, he said to him that was his last straw, and he knew that he was on his way out,” Robinson said on McElroy’s show. “He said it was after a draft meeting, after the Combine, Bruce called him up to his office and was just like, ‘Nobody likes you in this building. Nobody wants you here.’ And Scot was like, well, I guess I’m out of here.”

Robinson also said that McCloughan told him that he is not currently having any issues with alcoholism. After McCloughan was fired, the Skins dispatched anonymous executives to smear McCloughan, telling the Washington Post that it was his alcoholism that led to his firing.