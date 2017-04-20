Photo credit: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty

Former Chicago White Sox ace Chris Sale pitched yet another great game today. With his four-seamer and slider in especially nasty form, he put the golden sombrero on José Bautista and struck out 13 Toronto Blue Jays in total over eight scoreless innings in a 4-1 win for the Boston Red Sox. Sale now has an 0.91 ERA, and has struck out 42 while walking six and giving up one home run in 29.2 innings.

Pedro Martínez, who knows what it’s like to be an ace pitcher traded to Boston in your prime, had high praise for Sale:

After the Red Sox traded for him, Martínez went on the greatest run of pitching ever seen and was eventually elected to the Hall of Fame, a wealthy and beloved champion. The best player Boston surrendered for him, Carl Pavano, remains best-known for missing the 2006 season after straining an ass cheek in spring training.

