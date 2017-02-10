Photo: Michael J. Ivins/Getty Images

Since New England Patriots Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennett voiced their intentions to skip a ceremonial visit to the White House, four more of their teammates have said they’ll also pass on the trip. Not all of them are doing it because of Donald Trump’s existence, however.



Advertisement

Running back LeGarrette Blount told Rich Eisen yesterday that he would not go. “I just don’t feel welcome into that house. I’ll just leave it at that.”

Defensive end Chris Long shared his plans in response to a New York Daily News column:

Defensive lineman Alan Branch is also going to pass, but didn’t mention a political reason. From Sporting News:

Advertisement

“I’ve got four kids at home so I’m just going to hang out with the family and continue celebrating until the next season starts,” Branch said.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower said that he has no interest, because he already visited in college for Alabama’s two championships in 2010 and 2012. Hightower also didn’t attend the Patriots’ victory parade this week:

Additionally, running back James White says he’s undecided. “I’ll wait ’til the time comes and decide then,” he told Sporting News.