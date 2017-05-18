The Fox News Specialists, the new Fox program that gave the world Joe Namath yakking about Syria with Karl Rove, has blessed us again. Yapping cheshire cat and First Take host Stephen A. Smith linked up with apartheid apologist Ted Nugent on another edition of the show this afternoon, and the two specialists got into something they are uniquely qualified to debate: Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey and the ensuing fallout that has plunged the White House into crisis. It ruled extremely hard. Strap the fuck in.

What an illuminating conversation about collusion, accountability, things of that nature.