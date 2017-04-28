Benjamin Casty, the brother of French rugby star Remi, was officiating a French junior cup match between Toulouse and Saint-Esteve last weekend when he sent off an overly fired up Saint-Esteve player. Our man was not ready to leave the field, but he was prepared to pop Casty with a vicious right cross before trying to fight everyone else who came in range.



Casty was knocked unconscious, per the Independent, and the player might get banned for life. French rugby federation president Marc Palanques called for the disciplinary committee to be “uncompromising,” so I don’t think this dude has a long rugby career ahead of him.