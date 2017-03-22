French Tennis Guy Benoit Paire Is An Expert At Smashing Tennis RacketsLaura WagnerToday 7:03pmFiled to: Benoit PairetennisMiami Openracket smashATPBabolat61EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty French hothead and World No. 39 Benoit Paire defeated Martin Klizan 7-6(4), 6-3 in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday. As you might expect from a volatile head case, there were a couple racket casualties along the way. Advertisement The racket mistreatment started early, with this disgusted toss coming midway through the first set:Then it escalated to this spike, when Paire missed a first serve down 30-0 near the end of the first set. That broke his racket, so he fetched a new one and promptly dumped the ball into the net, sparking this beauty, which earned him a point penalty. Paire is sponsored by Babolat. I emailed the company to see if he’s allotted unlimited rackets or, if like Yonex, it will fine players for smashing too many frames. I’ll update if I hear back, but Paire, at least, doesn’t think his sponsor minds. Advertisement Advertisement “I’m a little bit injured [for] six weeks now and they know how I feel—not a lot of confidence,” Paire said, according to Baseline. “So OK, I broke some racquets, I’m really sorry for that, but the most important thing is to win some matches and to have another match.”Recommended StoriesThe Two Cinderellas Of Indian Wells Have An Early Dance In MiamiExtra-Cool Iguana Is Now The King Of This Tennis CourtWill Serena Williams Be Ready For The French Open?Laura Wagnerlaura.wagner@deadspin.com@laura_m_wagnerStaff writerReply6 repliesLeave a reply