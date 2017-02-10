Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and top-ranked contender Yoel Romero have been circling around each other and talking trash for a while now ahead of their inevitable title fight sometime later this year. Bisping has mocked Romero for maybe maybe not crapping his pants during a fight and failing a drug test, while Romero has opted for a more traditional “I’m gonna knock your block off,” approach.



Things came to a head yesterday after another Twitter fight, and Bisping urged Romero to call in to his XM radio show. He did so, and it made for a bizarre “interview,” wherein Romero spent most of his time incomprehensibly yelling while Bisping got some shots off about Poopgate.

Good luck to Mr. Poopypants in the octagon later this year.



