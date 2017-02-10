Fuming-Mad Yoel Romero Calls Into Michael Bisping's Radio Show To Talk Trash, Chaos EnsuesPatrick RedfordToday 1:25pmFiled to: mmaufcshit talkingmichael bispingyoel romerothe fights373EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and top-ranked contender Yoel Romero have been circling around each other and talking trash for a while now ahead of their inevitable title fight sometime later this year. Bisping has mocked Romero for maybe maybe not crapping his pants during a fight and failing a drug test, while Romero has opted for a more traditional “I’m gonna knock your block off,” approach. Advertisement Things came to a head yesterday after another Twitter fight, and Bisping urged Romero to call in to his XM radio show. He did so, and it made for a bizarre “interview,” wherein Romero spent most of his time incomprehensibly yelling while Bisping got some shots off about Poopgate.Good luck to Mr. Poopypants in the octagon later this year. Advertisement [Bloody Elbow]Recommended StoriesWhat's A Bad Way To Describe Amanda Nunes?Sage Northcutt Takes Dark Turn, Beats Ass Of Houston Rockets MascotOrtiz Vs. Sonnen Will Give You What You WantPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply37 repliesLeave a reply