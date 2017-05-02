Photo: Michael Conroy/AP

Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley had previously said that the rape accusation against him was “completely false,” and referred to the witnesses’ accounts in the Cleveland police report for the real story. Now, there are multiple stories.



Ian Rapoport heard from Conley’s lawyer Kevin Spellacy, who said his client had provided a DNA sample and voluntary statement to police. Spellacy also said Conley and the accuser had a “consensual sexual event.” More:

A few hours later, Spellacy texted Rapoport trying to clarify what a “consensual sexual event” was. The lawyer said Conley didn’t have intercourse with his accuser, but he didn’t outright say nothing sexual happened between the two. (The accuser had told police Conley vaginally raped her.)

On Apr. 26, one day before the NFL Draft, Conley had released a statement denying the accusations against him. A portion (emphasis mine), via ProFootballTalk:

These allegations appear to be an attempt to ruin this once-in-a-lifetime experience for me and my family. There were several witnesses including another female, who were present the entire time and have given statements that give an accurate account of what took place. I am upset but realize that I am powerless when false accusations are made and people try to convict you in the court of public opinion. It’s sad that your neighbor can get dragged through the mud based upon untrue and malicious allegations alone.

The police report can be found here. Two witnesses, Myles Poole and Tyler Thompson, both friends of Conley, had been in the hotel room with Conley and the accuser. Poole told police that “Conley never touched her and the white girl got mad because she got kicked out of the room.” Thompson had said Conley and the accuser were on the bed together, “but nothing happened.” Now, Spellacy’s version of events given to Rapoport directly conflicts with the accounts of Poole and Thompson given to police, and with Conley’s own statement.