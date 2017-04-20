TMZ obtained this video, from Tuesday night’s home loss to the Giants, of a man in a Royals shirsey absolutely decking a woman.

Our puncher appears to be wearing a No. 15 Whit Merrifield shirt, so it was an eventful night for him—Merrifield was recalled from AAA that day and homered in the loss, with his excited family on hand. (These brawlers do not appear to be part of the Merrifield clan.)

TMZ cites law enforcement sources that the woman who got punched had struck and spit on the man. Kansas City police told the Star that both were ejected from the stadium and cited for disorderly conduct, and that neither required medical attention.

