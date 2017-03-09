George Mason Manager Makes Play Of The Day, Saves Rogue Contact LensPatrick RedfordToday 7:15pmFiled to: College BasketballHighlight Reelgeorge mason patriotscontact lenseswhimsy102EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink George Mason is matched up with Fordham in the Atlantic-10 tournament tonight. The Patriots led through most of the first half, but the best play of the game so far came from graduate manager Bryson Johnson. Advertisement Early in the first half, star point guard Otis Livingston was forced to go to the bench after getting poked in the eye. Livingston lost a contact lens in the collision, which Johnson somehow retrieved after spotting it on the floor from all the way across the court.Gotta give him a ring if they win the tournament.Recommended StoriesBenches Clear As Steaming-Mad Chris Mullin Gets Into It With Georgetown Coaching StaffKansas Goes Down In Opening Game Of Big 12 TournamentRoy Williams: "Our President Tweets Out More Bullshit Than Anybody I’ve Ever Seen"Patrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply10 repliesLeave a reply