George Mason is matched up with Fordham in the Atlantic-10 tournament tonight. The Patriots led through most of the first half, but the best play of the game so far came from graduate manager Bryson Johnson.



Early in the first half, star point guard Otis Livingston was forced to go to the bench after getting poked in the eye. Livingston lost a contact lens in the collision, which Johnson somehow retrieved after spotting it on the floor from all the way across the court.

Gotta give him a ring if they win the tournament.

