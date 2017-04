George Springer ended last night’s marathon game with a walk-off homer, and he led off tonight in similar fashion. Per Statcast, this poor baseball went a ridiculous 454 feet:

This series has been, to put it lightly, a very poor showing for the Mariners—a shutout, then a near shutout, then an extra-innings disappointment. If that straight-down-the-middle Ariel Miranda fastball is any indication, Game 4 doesn’t look like it’ll be much better.