Georgetown's Rodney Pryor Finishes Off Alley-Oop With Sweet One-Handed Dunk
Emma Baccellieri
Today 1:35pm
Georgetown guard Rodney Pryor earned some serious style points today with the one-handed dunk to wrap up this alley-oop. (Bonus: a ridiculous Gus Johnson call is included.)
The dunk was part of a 16-2 run for Georgetown. Hoya Saxa, friends.