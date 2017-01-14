Georgetown guard Rodney Pryor earned some serious style points today with the one-handed dunk to wrap up this alley-oop. (Bonus: a ridiculous Gus Johnson call is included.)

The dunk was part of a 16-2 run for Georgetown. Hoya Saxa, friends.

[FOX]

