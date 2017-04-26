The Georgia Bulldogs will not admit four-star recruit D’Antne Demery after the football player allegedly choked his girlfriend on Saturday. Out of Demery’s arrest came a baffling apologia from Jeff Sentell of DawgNation, a site connected to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s a case of a reporter getting too attached to a subject.
Georgia Football Writer Jumps To Defense Of Former Recruit Accused Of Domestic Violence
