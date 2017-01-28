Photo Credit: John Bazemore/AP

Unranked Georgia Tech took down No. 14 Notre Dame at the buzzer today with a half-court heave from Tadric Jackson to set Josh Okogie up for the game-winning layup.



It’s the third time this season that the Yellow Jackets have upset a ranked ACC opponent—they provided UNC’s only conference loss of they year back in December, and they’ve since taken down Florida State. Those upsets are about all that’s gone right for Georgia Tech in conference play so far (they’re still sixth in the ACC, with only one win outside of those four upsets), but that doesn’t make them any less fun.