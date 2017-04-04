Photo: David Goldman/Associated Press

Georgia House Bill 51, also known as the “campus rape bill,” didn’t pass the state legislature this year, but that doesn’t mean the proposal is dead. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this is, “the first of a two-year legislative session, anything that didn’t pass this week is still alive when lawmakers return in January.”

The new law purported to protect innocent people accused of rape. Although the actual language, in its latest form, mostly amounted to requiring school administrators to call the police when they received a report of a felony crime, (without saying how a random administrator would be able to grasp felony law), requiring universities to not deliver any punishment until the accused had “due process” (which it never defines), and preventing universities from obstructing criminal investigations. The bill did not address improving police procedures for investigating rape, or collecting data on Title IX procedures to see what they have accomplished.