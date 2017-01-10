Screencap via

Journeyman Celtics guard Gerald Green was once an otherwise ineffective player who was only notable for winning the 2007 Slam Dunk Contest with his famous cupcake dunk. Two years after that dunk, he was playing in Russia but he’s since returned and become a perfectly serviceable backup shooting guard.



Green is 30 now, but tonight he showed that he can still get up. You’ll note the Raptors’ extra cool Huskies court and uniforms, of course, and also how far back Isaiah Thomas is when he tosses this up. But the true star of this video is Green who got up so damn high for the alley-oop.

Sadly for the Celtics, DeMar DeRozan went off and Toronto eventually won.