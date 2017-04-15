Photo Credit: Martin Meissner/AP

Investigators in Germany are saying that this week’s bombing of a Borussia Dortmund team bus was likely not the work of radical Islamists, and letters found at the scene hinting at such motivation were likely “an attempt to trick people into thinking there was an Islamist motive,” per the BBC.

Advertisement

The explosion occurred a little less than two hours before Dortmund was scheduled to play AS Monaco in the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. The match was canceled and rescheduled for Wednesday, and one player—defender Marc Bartra—was injured, requiring wrist surgery.

A 25-year-old Iraqi “from the Islamist spectrum” was arrested as a suspect for the bombing on Wednesday, according to German federal prosecutor Frauke Koehler. But investigators are now saying that three identical letters found at the scene of the attack, claiming it was done “in the name of Allah,” are likely fake and were planted to encourage the belief that the bombing was the work of radical Islamic terrorists.

Advertisement

Koehler confirmed media reports saying as much yesterday.

Instead, investigators believe that the attack may have come from domestic political extremists or violent soccer fans.

[BBC]

