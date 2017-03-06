Photo: Darren Abate/AP

The Rockets went to San Antonio tonight to play the Spurs and give us all a preview of what the Western Conference semifinals will be like. For most of the game, Houston was in control. James Harden scored 18 points in the first quarter and the Rockets led by double digits from early in the first quarter to halfway through the third.



Harden finished with 39 points and 12 assists, but the game belonged to Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi finished with 39 points of his own on just 18 shots, as well as six boards and five assists. He scored 17 of those in the fourth quarter, helping the Spurs completed their comeback and win, 112-110.

He was great throughout the game, but we really need to talk about what he did at the end of the fourth quarter, when he won the game more or less on his own. First, Leonard nailed a three, then he spiked a James Harden layup onto the glass immediately afterwards. It was wild. Get a load of this sequence.

The extra slow version of the block is worth your time.

Leonard then hit some free throws, and after a supremely weird sequence where the Rockets couldn’t get an intentional foul off, the Spurs won. I hope we truly do get a Rockets-Spurs series, I’m ready for seven or so more games of this.