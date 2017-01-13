Giannis Antetokounmpo From A Mile AwayPatrick RedfordToday 9:08pmFiled to: giannis antetokounmpoMilwaukee BucksnbadunksHighlight Reel502EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via @Bucks Two notes on this bonkers dunk from the Greek Freak.1. The last time Giannis dribbled the basketball was here, a step inside halfcourt (he traveled egregiously; I don’t care). Screencap via @Bucks 2. He dunked from this position, somehow. Screencap via @Bucks Good lord.Recommended StoriesI'm Proud Of Brook Lopez For Living Through This Larry Nance Jr. DunkSteph Curry Ruthlessly Dunked OnHere Is An Extremely Good Dunk And An Even Better ReactionPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply50 repliesLeave a reply