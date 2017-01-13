Screencap via @Bucks

Two notes on this bonkers dunk from the Greek Freak.

1. The last time Giannis dribbled the basketball was here, a step inside halfcourt (he traveled egregiously; I don’t care).

Screencap via @Bucks

2. He dunked from this position, somehow.

Screencap via @Bucks

Good lord.

