Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The King Of New York Now

New York belongs to Bucks point guard/shooting guard/small forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo now, after he keyed a big fourth-quarter comeback over the Knicks then eventually sunk them with a buzzer-beater. Antetokounmpo had 27 points on 18 shots to go with 13 rebounds and three blocks on the night. He also had this long-range dunk from just inside the free throw line.

Fellow all-limbs teamer Kristaps Porzingis missed the game, so Antetokounmpo performed a fitting tribute and hit a truly outrageous step-back game-winner. You'll note that Antetokounmpo starts the turnaround from inside the free throw circle and shoots from about five-or-so feet away.

I can't wait to watch him in the playoffs.