Tonight, the Bucks traveled to Sacramento where they defeated a limp Kings team happy to roll over in hopes of a few more ping pong balls. Unlike Sacramento, Milwaukee still has a playoff spot to play for, and their super-duper-megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly came to play and make heaps of the everywhere-all-at-once plays only he’s capable of.



Ben McLemore’s nonchalant defense aside, this is a bog-standard spin move to the hoop. But with Antetokounmpo putting a defender in the mix, it looks unbelievably smooth.

Look how much dang ground he can cover.

Here he is, chasing down Skal Labissiere, fellow overathletic big man, in the paint.

Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. At this point, the Bucks look like a safe bet to hold onto one of the last two spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and they are now tied with Indiana for the six seed. Without Jabari Parker, the Bucks lack the pop they had earlier in the year. They won’t be favored to take down the Cavaliers, Celtics, or Wizards, but I can’t wait to see Giannis take his shot.