GIF Via MLB

Things didn’t look especially good for Jarrett Parker yesterday as soon as he made this great running catch at the wall against the Rockies:



Nifty catch! (“I had no idea that ball was even catchable,” pitcher Matt Moore told the San Francisco Chronicle.) Terrible way to have to walk away from it! Parker left the game immediately, and today, it’s official: he has a broken clavicle and is on the 10-day disabled list. So it goes.