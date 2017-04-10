Photo: Thearon Henderson/Getty

The struggling San Francisco Giants beat the suddenly competent Arizona Diamondbacks by three runs this afternoon. The D-Backs have no one to blame for the loss but themselves, as they handed those three runs to the Giants in the fourth inning when they capitulated en masse and forgot how to field a bunt. San Francisco’s starting pitcher Matt Moore punched a weak grounder down the first base line, and instead of getting the out at the plate, Arizona launched into a Benny Hill routine.

Scorekeepers booked it as a fielder’s choice and awarded Moore one RBI for the batshit wild play. Moore also pitched eight innings of three-hit ball, so he truly did it all this afternoon. Since the Giants seem comfortable getting their offense from unconventional sources, allow us to suggest Barry Bonds slide into a new role as a player/coach.