The Giants’ game against Washington meant literally nothing (except to Washington, which needed a win to make the playoffs and lost, lol), and it appears the receiving corps must’ve been pretty anxious just to get the damn thing over with. Because as soon as it ended, WRs Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz, and Roger Lewis flew down to Miami and maybe haven’t stopped partying yet.



All of this is a little hard to put together, because most of it was documented on Snapchat and is now lost (unless preserved elsewhere, by accounts like this one). The photo above was originally posted to Victor Cruz’s Instagram account, but has since been deleted, along with the accompanying tweet. But TMZ reports the quartet was partying until sun-up at Miami Beach nightclub Liv, along with the likes of Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Fabolous, 2 Chainz, Jamie Foxx, Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Adrian Brody, and, uh, Johnny Manziel.

Once daylight finally broke, the Giants WRs headed out on a boat.

In this salvaged vid, you can hear someone at the six-second mark saying, “I can’t take Adderall.” That’s right, you can’t!

At his press conference today, head coach Ben McAdoo, who was not invited to the party, said he’ll let the receivers live.