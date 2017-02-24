Glory Boy Cyclist Celebrates Too Early, Loses RacePatrick Redford47 minutes agoFiled to: Lowlight Reelcyclingcaleb ewanbikespinabu dhabi touroops192EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Australian sprinting wunderkind Caleb Ewan appears to be the real deal, and he was in position to beat out all of the world’s best sprinters this morning at the Abu Dhabi Tour. Instead, he learned a tough lesson about celebrating after you cross the line, not before, when someone can still catch you.Ewan is young and strong and I’m sure he’ll learn from this and go on to roast the competition this season, but oh man, what an embarrassing way to lose a race. As the slo-mo footage of the finish shows, Ewan had Marcel Kittel beat until the last second, when Kittel got him with the bike throw. After the race, Ewan called it a “massive rookie mistake” on his part, and sprinting veterans like Kittel and Mark Cavendish were sympathetic to his plight. It seems like losing this way is just something that young sprinters do as they’re coming up.Recommended StoriesThis Is Just The Dumbest Way To Lose A Bike RaceThat Time Two Cyclists Tried To Fix A Tour de France Stage And Royally Screwed UpThe Cycling World Is In An Uproar Over A Nasty, Mysterious InjuryPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply19 repliesLeave a reply